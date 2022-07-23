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Ch. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas Law
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas LawProblem 76c
Chapter 17, Problem 76c

Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows: At 273.15 K and 1.00 atm pressure, 1.00 mole of an ideal gas is found to occupy 22.4 L. Obtain the form of the ideal gas law in this alternate universe, including the value of the gas constant R.

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Step 1: Begin by recalling the general form of the ideal gas law in our universe: \( PV = nRT \), where \( P \) is pressure, \( V \) is volume, \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the gas constant, and \( T \) is temperature.
Step 2: In this alternate universe, the problem specifies that at \( T = 273.15 \ \text{K} \), \( P = 1.00 \ \text{atm} \), \( n = 1.00 \ \text{mole} \), and \( V = 22.4 \ \text{L} \). Substitute these values into the ideal gas law to solve for \( R \).
Step 3: Rearrange the equation \( PV = nRT \) to isolate \( R \): \( R = \frac{PV}{nT} \). This will allow you to calculate the value of \( R \) in this alternate universe.
Step 4: Substitute the given values into the rearranged equation: \( R = \frac{(1.00 \ \text{atm})(22.4 \ \text{L})}{(1.00 \ \text{mole})(273.15 \ \text{K})} \). Ensure that the units are consistent and compatible for the calculation.
Step 5: The form of the ideal gas law in this alternate universe remains \( PV = nRT \), but the value of \( R \) is determined using the substitution above. The numerical value of \( R \) can be calculated using the provided data, but the process stops here without computing the final result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in thermodynamics that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is typically expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law assumes that gases behave ideally, meaning they follow certain assumptions about particle interactions and volume.
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Gas Constant (R)

The gas constant (R) is a proportionality factor in the Ideal Gas Law that relates the energy scale to the temperature scale. Its value depends on the units used for pressure, volume, and temperature. In standard conditions, R is commonly taken as 0.0821 L·atm/(K·mol) in the context of ideal gases. In the alternate universe described, R will need to be recalculated based on the new conditions provided.
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Conditions of Ideal Gases

Ideal gases are defined under specific conditions where they exhibit predictable behavior, typically at high temperatures and low pressures. The behavior of gases can deviate from ideality under extreme conditions, such as high pressure or low temperature. In this alternate universe scenario, understanding how the gas behaves at 273.15 K and 1.00 atm is crucial for deriving the modified form of the Ideal Gas Law and determining the new value of R.
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