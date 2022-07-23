Gas Constant (R)

The gas constant (R) is a proportionality factor in the Ideal Gas Law that relates the energy scale to the temperature scale. Its value depends on the units used for pressure, volume, and temperature. In standard conditions, R is commonly taken as 0.0821 L·atm/(K·mol) in the context of ideal gases. In the alternate universe described, R will need to be recalculated based on the new conditions provided.