Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in physics and chemistry that relates the pressure, volume, temperature, and number of moles of a gas. It is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature in Kelvin. This law allows us to calculate the number of air molecules by rearranging the equation to solve for n, given the atmospheric pressure and volume of the atmosphere.