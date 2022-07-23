Linear Expansion Formula

The linear expansion formula quantifies how much a material expands or contracts with temperature changes. It is expressed as ΔL = αL₀ΔT, where ΔL is the change in length, α is the coefficient of linear expansion, L₀ is the original length, and ΔT is the change in temperature. This formula allows us to calculate the height change of the Eiffel Tower based on its material properties and the temperature difference.