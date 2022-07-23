Determine the relationship between the length of the alcohol column and the temperature. The length of the column is linearly proportional to the temperature, so we can use the formula: T = T 0 + L - L 0 L 100 - L 0 ∗ 100 , where T is the temperature, L 0 is the length of the column at 0°C, L 100 is the length of the column at 100°C, and L is the length of the column at the unknown temperature.