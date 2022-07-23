Skip to main content
Ch. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas Law
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 17 - Temperature, Thermal Expansion, and the Ideal Gas LawProblem 11a
Chapter 17, Problem 11a

The density of water at 4°C is 1.00 x 10³ kg / m³. What is water’s density at 94°C? Assume a constant coefficient of volume expansion.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept: The density of a substance changes with temperature due to thermal expansion. The relationship between the initial and final densities can be derived using the coefficient of volume expansion (β). The formula for volume expansion is ΔV = βV₀ΔT, where ΔV is the change in volume, V₀ is the initial volume, β is the coefficient of volume expansion, and ΔT is the temperature change.
Relate density to volume: Since density (ρ) is inversely proportional to volume (V), the relationship between the initial density (ρ₀) and the final density (ρ) can be expressed as ρ = ρ₀ / (1 + βΔT). This equation accounts for the change in volume due to thermal expansion.
Identify the given values: From the problem, the initial density of water (ρ₀) is 1.00 × 10³ kg/m³, the initial temperature (T₀) is 4°C, the final temperature (T) is 94°C, and the temperature change (ΔT) is T - T₀ = 94°C - 4°C = 90°C. The coefficient of volume expansion (β) for water is typically around 2.1 × 10⁻⁴ /°C.
Substitute the known values into the formula: Use the equation ρ = ρ₀ / (1 + βΔT). Substitute ρ₀ = 1.00 × 10³ kg/m³, β = 2.1 × 10⁻⁴ /°C, and ΔT = 90°C into the formula to calculate the final density.
Simplify the expression: Perform the arithmetic operations in the denominator to find the factor by which the density changes. Then divide the initial density by this factor to determine the final density of water at 94°C.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume and is a fundamental property of materials. For liquids like water, density can change with temperature due to thermal expansion or contraction. Understanding how density varies with temperature is crucial for solving problems related to fluid mechanics and thermodynamics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
8:13
Intro to Density

Coefficient of Volume Expansion

The coefficient of volume expansion quantifies how much a material's volume changes with temperature. For liquids, this coefficient is typically positive, indicating that the volume increases as temperature rises. This concept is essential for calculating changes in density when temperature varies, particularly in fluids like water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:21
Volume Thermal Expansion

Thermal Expansion

Thermal expansion refers to the increase in volume of a substance as its temperature increases. In the case of water, it expands when heated, leading to a decrease in density. This phenomenon is critical for understanding how temperature affects the physical properties of liquids and is key to solving the given problem regarding water's density at different temperatures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:21
Volume Thermal Expansion
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A thermometer tells you that you have a fever of 38.5°C. What is this in Fahrenheit?

819
views
Textbook Question

A uniform rectangular plate of length ℓ and width ω has a coefficient of linear expansion α. Show that, if we neglect very small quantities, the change in area of the plate due to a temperature change ∆T is ∆A = 2αℓω ∆T. See Fig. 17–21.

816
views
Textbook Question

The Eiffel Tower (Fig. 17–20) is built of wrought iron approximately 300 m tall. Estimate how much its height changes between January (average temperature of 2°C) and July (average temperature of 25°C). Ignore the angles of the iron beams and treat the tower as a vertical beam.

<IMAGE>

1121
views
Textbook Question

At a given latitude, ocean water in the so-called mixed layer (from the surface to a depth of about 50 m) is at approximately the same temperature due to the mixing action of waves. Assume that because of global warming, the temperature of the mixed layer is everywhere increased by 0.5°C, while the temperature of the deeper portions of the ocean remains unchanged. Estimate the resulting rise in sea level. The ocean covers about 70% of the Earth’s surface.

983
views
Textbook Question

In an alcohol-in-glass thermometer, the alcohol column has length 12.61 cm at 0.0°C and length 22.79 cm at 100.0°C. What is the temperature if the column has length 14.40 cm?

714
views
Textbook Question

An aluminum sphere is 8.75 cm in diameter. What will be its % change in volume if it is heated from 30°C to 140°C?

1090
views