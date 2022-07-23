A brass plug is to be placed in a ring made of iron. At 15°C, the diameter of the plug is 8.756 cm and that of the inside of the ring is 8.742 cm. They must both be brought to what common temperature in order to fit?
A glass is filled to the brim with 450.0 mL of water, all at 100.0°C. If the temperature of glass and water is decreased to 20.0°C, how much water could be added to the glass?
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Key Concepts
Thermal Expansion
Volume Measurement
Density and Temperature Relationship
It is observed that 55.50 mL of water at 20°C completely fills a container to the brim. When the container and the water are heated to 60°C, 0.35 g of water is lost.
(a) What is the coefficient of volume expansion of the container?
(b) What is the most likely material of the container? Density of water at 60°C is 0.98324 g/mL.
A uniform rectangular plate of length ℓ and width ω has a coefficient of linear expansion α. Show that, if we neglect very small quantities, the change in area of the plate due to a temperature change ∆T is ∆A = 2αℓω ∆T. See Fig. 17–21.
At a given latitude, ocean water in the so-called mixed layer (from the surface to a depth of about 50 m) is at approximately the same temperature due to the mixing action of waves. Assume that because of global warming, the temperature of the mixed layer is everywhere increased by 0.5°C, while the temperature of the deeper portions of the ocean remains unchanged. Estimate the resulting rise in sea level. The ocean covers about 70% of the Earth’s surface.
An aluminum sphere is 8.75 cm in diameter. What will be its % change in volume if it is heated from 30°C to 140°C?
If a fluid is contained in a long narrow vessel so it can expand in essentially one direction only, show that the effective coefficient of linear expansion α is approximately equal to the coefficient of volume expansion β.