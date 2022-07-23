Relationship Between Linear and Volume Expansion

In three-dimensional objects, the relationship between linear expansion and volume expansion is given by the equation β = 3α for isotropic materials. This means that if a material expands uniformly in all directions, its volume change is three times the linear change. In the context of a fluid in a narrow vessel, the effective linear expansion can be approximated to equal the volume expansion due to the constraints of the vessel allowing expansion primarily in one direction.