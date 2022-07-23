A brass plug is to be placed in a ring made of iron. At 15°C, the diameter of the plug is 8.756 cm and that of the inside of the ring is 8.742 cm. They must both be brought to what common temperature in order to fit?
It is observed that 55.50 mL of water at 20°C completely fills a container to the brim. When the container and the water are heated to 60°C, 0.35 g of water is lost.
(a) What is the coefficient of volume expansion of the container?
(b) What is the most likely material of the container? Density of water at 60°C is 0.98324 g/mL.
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Key Concepts
Coefficient of Volume Expansion
Density and Mass Loss
Thermal Expansion of Materials
A glass is filled to the brim with 450.0 mL of water, all at 100.0°C. If the temperature of glass and water is decreased to 20.0°C, how much water could be added to the glass?
A uniform rectangular plate of length ℓ and width ω has a coefficient of linear expansion α. Show that, if we neglect very small quantities, the change in area of the plate due to a temperature change ∆T is ∆A = 2αℓω ∆T. See Fig. 17–21.
An aluminum sphere is 8.75 cm in diameter. What will be its % change in volume if it is heated from 30°C to 140°C?
If a fluid is contained in a long narrow vessel so it can expand in essentially one direction only, show that the effective coefficient of linear expansion α is approximately equal to the coefficient of volume expansion β.
Wine bottles are never completely filled: a small volume of air is left in the glass bottle’s cylindrically shaped neck (inner diameter d = 18.5 mm) to allow for wine’s fairly large coefficient of thermal expansion. The distance H between the surface of the liquid contents and the bottom of the cork is called the “headspace height” (Fig. 17–22), and is typically H = 1.5 cm for a 750-mL bottle filled at 20°C. Due to its alcoholic content, wine’s coefficient of volume expansion is about double that of water; in comparison, the thermal expansion of glass can be neglected. Estimate H if the bottle is kept at 10°C.