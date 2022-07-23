A helium-filled balloon escapes a child’s hand at sea level and 20.0°C. When it reaches an altitude of 3600 m, where the temperature is 5.0°C and the pressure only 0.64 atm, how will its volume compare to that at sea level?
An air bubble at the bottom of a lake 32.0 m deep has a volume of 1.00 cm³ . If the temperature at the bottom is 5.5°C and at the top 18.5°C, what is the radius of the bubble just before it reaches the surface?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Boyle's Law
Charles's Law
Ideal Gas Law
A precise steel tape measure has been calibrated at 14°C. At 37°C, what will be the percentage error?
A helium balloon rises because of a buoyant force. By what percentage does the buoyant force on a helium balloon change if the temperature of the helium is increased from 15°C to 25°C while the temperature of the surrounding air is unchanged? Assume that the pressure of the helium remains constant.
How many moles of water are there in 1.00 L at STP? How many molecules?
You buy an “airtight” potato chip bag packaged at sea level, and take the chips on an airplane flight. When you take the potato chip bag out of your “carry-on” bag, you notice it has noticeably “puffed up.” Airplane cabins are typically pressurized at 0.75 atm, and assuming the temperature inside an airplane is about the same as inside a potato chip processing plant, by what percentage has the bag “puffed up” in comparison to when it was packaged?
Use the ideal gas law to show that, for an ideal gas at constant pressure, the coefficient of volume expansion is equal to β = 1/ T, where T is the kelvin temperature. Compare to Table 17–1 for gases at T = 293 K.