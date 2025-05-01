Show that the bulk modulus (Section 12–5) for an ideal gas held at constant temperature is B = P, where P is the pressure.
Use the ideal gas law to show that, for an ideal gas at constant pressure, the coefficient of volume expansion is equal to β = 1/ T, where T is the kelvin temperature. Compare to Table 17–1 for gases at T = 293 K.
Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Coefficient of Volume Expansion
Thermal Equilibrium and Temperature
A precise steel tape measure has been calibrated at 14°C. At 37°C, what will be the percentage error?
Estimate how many molecules of air are in each 2.0-L breath you inhale that were also in the last breath Galileo took. Assume the atmosphere is about 10 km high and of constant density. What other assumptions did you make?
An air bubble at the bottom of a lake 32.0 m deep has a volume of 1.00 cm³ . If the temperature at the bottom is 5.5°C and at the top 18.5°C, what is the radius of the bubble just before it reaches the surface?
How many moles of water are there in 1.00 L at STP? How many molecules?
Assume that in an alternate universe, the laws of physics are very different from ours and that “ideal” gases behave as follows: At constant temperature, pressure is inversely proportional to the square of the volume.