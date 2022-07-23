Molarity and Moles

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. In this context, to find the number of moles of water in 1.00 L, we use the molar mass of water (approximately 18.02 g/mol) and the density of water (about 1 g/mL) to determine that 1 L of water contains roughly 55.5 moles.