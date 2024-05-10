21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases
4:02 minutes
Problem 18.22
(II) A gas consisting of 14,500 molecules, each of mass 2.00 x 10⁻²⁶ kg , has the following distribution of speeds, which crudely mimics the Maxwell distribution:
(a) Determine vᵣₘₛ for this distribution of speeds.
<IMAGE>
