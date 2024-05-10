21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
Problem 18.70a
Calculate the total water vapor pressure in the air on the following two days:
(a) a hot summer day, with the temperature 30°C and the relative humidity at 75%.
