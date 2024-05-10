21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem 18.74
Using the ideal gas law, find an expression for the mean free path ℓ_M that involves pressure and temperature instead of (N/V). Use this expression to find the mean free path for nitrogen molecules at a pressure of 7.5 atm and 300 K.
