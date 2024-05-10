21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Kinetic-Molecular Theory of Gases
Problem 18.63b
A scuba tank has a volume of 3100 cm³ . For very deep dives, the tank is filled with 50% (by volume) pure oxygen and 50% pure helium.
(b) What is the ratio of the average kinetic energies of the two types of molecule?
