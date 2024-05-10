21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
Problem 18.45
(II) Below a certain threshold pressure, the air molecules (0.3-nm diameter) within a research vacuum chamber are in the “collision-free regime,” meaning that a particular air molecule is as likely to cross the container and collide with the opposite wall as it is to collide with another air molecule. Estimate the threshold pressure for a vacuum chamber of side 1.0 m at 20°C.
