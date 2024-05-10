21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases
4:56 minutes
Problem 18.69
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A space vehicle returning from the Moon enters the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 42,000 km/h. Molecules (assume nitrogen) striking the nose of the vehicle with this speed correspond to what temperature? (Because of this high temperature, the nose of a space vehicle must be made of special materials; indeed, part of it does vaporize, and this is seen as a bright blaze upon reentry.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
21
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos