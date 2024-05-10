21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
(III) Estimate how many air molecules rebound from a wall in a typical room per second, assuming an ideal gas of N molecules contained in a cubic room with sides of length ℓ at temperature T and pressure P.
(a) Show that the frequency f with which gas molecules strike a wall is ƒ = (υ¯ₓ /2)(P/kT) ℓ² where υ¯ₓ is the average x component of the molecule’s velocity.
(b) Show that the equation can then be written as ƒ≈ Pℓ² /√4mkT where m is the mass of a gas molecule.
