(III) Estimate how many air molecules rebound from a wall in a typical room per second, assuming an ideal gas of N molecules contained in a cubic room with sides of length ℓ at temperature T and pressure P.





(a) Show that the frequency f with which gas molecules strike a wall is ƒ = (υ¯ₓ /2)(P/kT) ℓ² where υ¯ₓ is the average x component of the molecule’s velocity.





(b) Show that the equation can then be written as ƒ≈ Pℓ² /√4mkT where m is the mass of a gas molecule.