21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
12:19 minutes
Problem 18.77a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(a) From the van der Waals equation of state, show that the critical temperature and pressure are given by
T꜀ᵣ = 8a / 27bR , P꜀ᵣ = a / 27b² .
[Hint: Use the fact that the P versus V curve has an inflection point at the critical point so that the first and second derivatives are zero.]
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:12m
Play a video:
26
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos