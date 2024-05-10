21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Speed Distribution of Ideal Gases
9:16 minutes
Problem 18.73b
A sample of cesium vapor is in an oven at 400°C. The volume of the oven is 75 cm³ , the vapor pressure of Cs at 400°C is 17 mm-Hg, and the diameter of cesium atoms in the vapor is 0.33 nm. (
(b) Determine the number of collisions a single Cs atom undergoes with other cesium atoms per second.
Verified Solution
Video duration:9m
