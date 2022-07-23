Water is in which phase when the pressure is 0.01 atm and the temperature is 90°C?
At about what pressure would the mean free path of air molecules be equal to the diameter of air molecules, ≈ 3 x 10⁻¹⁰ m? Assume T = 20° C.
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Key Concepts
Mean Free Path
Gas Pressure
Kinetic Theory of Gases
Below a certain threshold pressure, the air molecules (0.3-nm diameter) within a research vacuum chamber are in the “collision-free regime,” meaning that a particular air molecule is as likely to cross the container and collide with the opposite wall as it is to collide with another air molecule. Estimate the threshold pressure for a vacuum chamber of side 1.0 m at 20°C.
The escape speed from the Earth is 1.12 x 10⁴ m/s (Section 8–7). So a gas molecule traveling away from Earth near the outer boundary of the Earth’s atmosphere would, at this speed, be able to escape from the Earth’s gravitational field and be lost to the atmosphere. Can you explain why our atmosphere contains oxygen but not helium?
At about what pressure would the mean free path of air molecules be 0.30 m? Assume T = 20° C.
Estimate the time needed for a glycine molecule (see Table 18–3) to diffuse a distance of 25μm in water at 20°C if its concentration varies over that distance from 1.00 mol/m³ to 0.50 mol/m³. Compare this “speed” to its rms (thermal) speed. The molecular mass of glycine is about 75 u.
A scuba tank has a volume of 3100 cm³. For very deep dives, the tank is filled with 50% (by volume) pure oxygen and 50% pure helium. What is the ratio of the average kinetic energies of the two types of molecule?