RMS Speed

The root mean square (RMS) speed is a measure of the average speed of particles in a gas, calculated from the kinetic theory of gases. It is defined as the square root of the average of the squares of the speeds of the particles. For a molecule, the RMS speed can be determined using the formula v_rms = sqrt(3kT/m), where k is the Boltzmann constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and m is the mass of the molecule.