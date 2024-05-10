20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
7:01 minutes
Problem 19.101a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A leaf of area 40cm² and mass 4.5 x 10⁻⁴ kg directly faces the Sun on a clear day. The leaf has an emissivity of 0.85 and a specific heat of 0.80 kcal/kg · K .
(a) Estimate the energy absorbed per second by the leaf from the Sun, and then
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos