22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
7:29 minutes
Problem 19.59
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Show, using Eqs. 19–7 and 19–16, that the work done by a gas that slowly expands adiabatically from pressure P₁ and volume V₁ , to P₂ and V₂, is given by W = (P₁V₁ - P₂V₂) / (γ - 1).
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
19
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos