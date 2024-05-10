20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
14:08 minutes
Problem 19.11
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) (a) How long does it take a 750-W coffeepot to bring to a boil 0.75 L of water at sea level initially at 11°C? Assume that the part of the pot which is heated with the water is made of 250 g of aluminum, and that no water boils away.
(b) For how long could this amount of energy run a 60-W lightbulb?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:14m
Play a video:
18
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos