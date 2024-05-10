20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Problem 19.50
(I) If a heater supplies 1.8 x 10⁶ J/h to a room 3.5 m x 4.6 m x 3.0 m containing air at 20°C and 1.0 atm, by how much will the temperature rise in one hour, assuming no losses of heat or air mass to the outside? Assume air is an ideal diatomic gas with molecular mass 29.
