20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
4:47 minutes
Problem 19.19
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 0.095-kg aluminum sphere is dropped from the roof of a 55-m-high building. If 65% of the thermal energy produced when it hits the ground is absorbed by the sphere, what is its temperature increase?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos