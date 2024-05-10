20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
3:32 minutes
Problem 19.16
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) The heat capacity, C, of an object is defined as the amount of heat needed to raise its temperature by 1 °C. Thus, to raise the temperature by ∆T requires heat Q given by
Q = C∆T.
(c) What is the heat capacity of 38 kg of water?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos