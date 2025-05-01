A diesel engine accomplishes ignition without a spark plug by an adiabatic compression of air to a temperature above the ignition temperature of the diesel fuel, which is injected into the cylinder at the peak of the compression. Suppose air is taken into the cylinder at 280 K and volume V₁ and is compressed adiabatically to 560° C ( ≈ 1000 °F) and volume V₂. Assuming that the air behaves as an ideal gas whose ratio of C P to C V is 1.4, calculate the compression ratio V₁/ V₂ of the engine.