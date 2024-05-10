20. Heat and Temperature
Intro to Calorimetry
Problem 19.18
(II) A 215-g sample of a substance is heated to 330°C and then plunged into a 105-g aluminum calorimeter cup containing 185 g of water and a 17-g glass thermometer at 10.5°C. The final temperature is 35.0°C. What is the specific heat of the substance? (Assume no water boils away.)
