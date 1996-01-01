1. Intro to Physics Units
(II) An average active person consumes about 2500 Cal a day. (a) What is this in joules? (b) What is this in kilowatt-hours? (c) If your power company charges about per kilowatt-hour, how much would your energy cost per day if you bought it from the power company? Could you feed yourself on this much money per day?
