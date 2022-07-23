Textbook Question
A leaf of area 40cm² and mass 4.5 x 10⁻⁴ kg directly faces the Sun on a clear day. The leaf has an emissivity of 0.85 and a specific heat of 0.80 kcal/kgK. Estimate the energy absorbed per second by the leaf from the Sun.
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A leaf of area 40cm² and mass 4.5 x 10⁻⁴ kg directly faces the Sun on a clear day. The leaf has an emissivity of 0.85 and a specific heat of 0.80 kcal/kgK. Estimate the energy absorbed per second by the leaf from the Sun.
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