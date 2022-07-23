The temperature within the Earth’s crust increases about 1.0 C° for each 30 m of depth. The thermal conductivity of the crust is 0.80 J/s C°. Determine the heat transferred from the interior to the surface for the entire Earth in 1.0 h.
Calculate what will happen when 1000 J of heat is added to 100 grams of ice at -20°C.
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Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Phase Changes
Energy Conservation
A leaf of area 40cm² and mass 4.5 x 10⁻⁴ kg directly faces the Sun on a clear day. The leaf has an emissivity of 0.85 and a specific heat of 0.80 kcal/kgK. Estimate the energy absorbed per second by the leaf from the Sun.
A 12-g lead bullet traveling at 220 m/s passes through a thin wall and emerges at a speed of 160 m/s. If the bullet absorbs 50% of the heat generated, If the bullet’s initial temperature was 20°C, will any of the bullet melt, and if so, how much?
A microwave oven is used to heat 250 g of water. On its maximum setting, the oven can raise the temperature of the liquid water from 20°C to 100°C in 1 min 45 s ( = 105 s).
(a) At what rate does the oven put energy into the liquid water?
(b) If the power input from the oven to the water remains constant, determine how many grams of water will boil away if the oven is operated for 2 min (rather than just 1 min 45 s).
Calculate what will happen when 1000 J of heat is added to 100 grams of water at 100°C.