Textbook Question
Calculate what will happen when 1000 J of heat is added to 100 grams of ice at -20°C.
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Calculate what will happen when 1000 J of heat is added to 100 grams of ice at -20°C.
A 12-g lead bullet traveling at 220 m/s passes through a thin wall and emerges at a speed of 160 m/s. If the bullet absorbs 50% of the heat generated, If the bullet’s initial temperature was 20°C, will any of the bullet melt, and if so, how much?
Metabolizing 1.0 kg of fat results in about 3.7 x 10⁷ J of internal energy in the body. How long would it take to burn 1.0 kg of fat this way assuming there is no food intake?
Calculate what will happen when 1000 J of heat is added to 100 grams of water at 100°C.