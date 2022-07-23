Step 3: Account for the temperature changes after the phase changes. If the ice melts completely, the resulting water at 0°C may absorb additional heat to warm up. The heat absorbed by this water is \( Q_{\text{water, ice}} = m c_w \Delta T \), where \( c_w \) is the specific heat capacity of water and \( \Delta T \) is the temperature change. Similarly, if the steam condenses completely, the resulting water at 100°C may release heat to cool down. The heat released by this water is \( Q_{\text{water, steam}} = m c_w \Delta T \).