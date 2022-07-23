(a) Estimate the total power radiated into space by the Sun, assuming it to be a perfect emitter at T = 5500 K. The Sun’s radius is 7.0 x 10⁸ m.
(b) From this, determine the power per unit area arriving at the Earth, 1.5 x 10¹¹ m away (Fig. 19–37).
(a) Estimate the total power radiated into space by the Sun, assuming it to be a perfect emitter at T = 5500 K. The Sun’s radius is 7.0 x 10⁸ m.
(b) From this, determine the power per unit area arriving at the Earth, 1.5 x 10¹¹ m away (Fig. 19–37).
What will be the final result when equal masses of ice at 0°C and steam at 100°C are mixed together?
Calculate what will happen when 1000 J of heat is added to 100 grams of ice at -20°C.
A microwave oven is used to heat 250 g of water. On its maximum setting, the oven can raise the temperature of the liquid water from 20°C to 100°C in 1 min 45 s ( = 105 s).
(a) At what rate does the oven put energy into the liquid water?
(b) If the power input from the oven to the water remains constant, determine how many grams of water will boil away if the oven is operated for 2 min (rather than just 1 min 45 s).
Calculate what will happen when 1000 J of heat is added to 100 grams of water at 100°C.