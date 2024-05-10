23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20.33
(II) How much less per year would it cost a family to operate a heat pump that has a coefficient of performance of 2.9 than an electric heater that costs $2100 to heat their home for a year? If the conversion to the heat pump costs $15,000, how long would it take the family to break even on heating costs? How much would the family save in 20 years?
