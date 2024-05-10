(II) Assume that a 65-kg hiker needs to eat 4.0 x 10³ kcal of energy to supply a day’s worth of metabolism ( = Q_H) . Estimate the elevation change the person can climb in one day, using only this amount of energy. As a fun and rough prediction, treat the person as an isolated heat engine, operating between the internal temperature of 37°C (98.6°F) and the ambient air temperature of 20°C.