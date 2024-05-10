21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
The Ideal Gas Law
Problem 20.76a
1.00 mole of an ideal monatomic gas at STP first undergoes an isothermal expansion so that the volume at b is 2.5 times the volume at a (Fig. 20–25). Next, heat is extracted at a constant volume so that the pressure drops. The gas is then compressed adiabatically back to the original state.
(a) Calculate the pressures at b and c.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
6
