23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Statistical Interpretation of Entropy
Problem 20.89a
A bowl contains many red, orange, and green jelly beans, in equal numbers. You are to make a line of 3 jelly beans by randomly taking 3 beans from the bowl.
(a) Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate.
