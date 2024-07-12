Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In thermodynamics, it quantifies the amount of energy in a system that is not available to do work. When a substance undergoes a phase change, such as from water to steam, the entropy of the system increases due to the greater disorder in the gaseous state compared to the liquid state.

Reversible Process A reversible process is an idealized process that occurs in such a way that the system and its surroundings can be returned to their original states without any net change. In thermodynamics, reversible processes are characterized by equilibrium at every stage, allowing for maximum efficiency and the ability to calculate changes in state variables, such as entropy, accurately.