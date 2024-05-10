(II) A particular car does work at the rate of about 7.0 kJ/s when traveling at a steady 21.8 m/s along a level road. This is the work done against friction. The car can travel 17 km on 1.0 L of gasoline at this speed (about 40 mi/gal). What is the minimum value for T_H if T_L is 25°C? The energy available from 1.0 L of gas is 3.2 x 10⁷ J .