23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Refrigerators
15:23 minutes
Problem 20.70
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Refrigeration units can be rated in “tons.” A 1-ton air conditioning system can remove sufficient energy to freeze 1 ton (2000 pounds = 909 kg) of 0°C water into 0°C ice in one 24-h day. Assume the hot part of a day averages 35°C and the interior of a house is maintained at 22°C by the continuous operation of a 6-ton air conditioning system for 6 hours a day. How much does this cooling cost the homeowner per day, and per month?Assume the work done by the refrigeration unit is powered by electricity that costs $0.13 per kWh and that the unit’s coefficient of performance is only 18% of an ideal refrigerator. 1 kWh = 3.60 x 10⁶ J .
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:15m
Play a video:
4
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
A man stands on the roof of a 15.0-m-tall building and throws a rock with a speed of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 33.0° above the horizontal. Ignore air resistance. Calculate (d) Draw x-t, y-t, υx–t, and υy–t graphs for the motion.
850
views
Has a video solution.
Showing 1 of 10 videos