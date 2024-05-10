Refrigeration units can be rated in “tons.” A 1-ton air conditioning system can remove sufficient energy to freeze 1 ton (2000 pounds = 909 kg) of 0°C water into 0°C ice in one 24-h day. Assume the hot part of a day averages 35°C and the interior of a house is maintained at 22°C by the continuous operation of a 6-ton air conditioning system for 6 hours a day. How much does this cooling cost the homeowner per day, and per month?Assume the work done by the refrigeration unit is powered by electricity that costs $0.13 per kWh and that the unit’s coefficient of performance is only 18% of an ideal refrigerator. 1 kWh = 3.60 x 10⁶ J .