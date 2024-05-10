23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20.82
Suppose a heat pump has a stationary bicycle attachment that allows you to provide the work instead of using an electrical wall outlet. If your heat pump has a coefficient of performance of 2.0 and you can cycle at a racing pace output of about 200 W for a half hour, how much heat can you provide?
