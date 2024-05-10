23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
Problem 20.52
(II) 1.00 mole of nitrogen (N₂) gas and 1.00 mole of argon (Ar) gas are in separate, equal-sized, insulated containers at the same temperature. The containers are then connected and the gases (assumed ideal) allowed to mix. What is the change in entropy
(a) of the system
