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Ch. 20 - Second Law of Thermodynamics
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 20 - Second Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 20.52
Chapter 20, Problem 20.52

(II) 1.00 mole of nitrogen (N₂) gas and 1.00 mole of argon (Ar) gas are in separate, equal-sized, insulated containers at the same temperature. The containers are then connected and the gases (assumed ideal) allowed to mix. What is the change in entropy
(a) of the system

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1
Identify the initial state of the system: 1.00 mole of nitrogen (N₂) and 1.00 mole of argon (Ar) are in separate containers. Both gases are ideal and at the same temperature.
Recognize that upon mixing, the total number of moles of gas increases to 2.00 moles, but the temperature remains constant as the containers are insulated.
Use the formula for the entropy change of mixing ideal gases: \(\Delta S = -nR \sum (x_i \ln x_i)\), where \(n\) is the total number of moles, \(R\) is the gas constant, and \(x_i\) is the mole fraction of each gas.
Calculate the mole fractions of nitrogen and argon in the mixture. Since both gases have equal moles, each has a mole fraction of 0.5.
Substitute the values into the entropy change formula to find the change in entropy of the system due to mixing.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Entropy

Entropy is a measure of the disorder or randomness in a system. In thermodynamics, it quantifies the amount of energy in a physical system that is not available to do work. When gases mix, the increase in the number of possible microstates leads to an increase in entropy, reflecting a greater level of disorder.
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Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law describes the behavior of ideal gases and is expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature. This law assumes that gas particles do not interact and occupy no volume, allowing for simplifications in calculations involving gas mixtures.
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Mixing of Gases

When two different gases are allowed to mix, they tend to spread out to occupy the available volume uniformly. This process increases the entropy of the system because the number of accessible microstates increases as the gases intermingle. The mixing of ideal gases is an example of spontaneous processes that lead to a higher entropy state.
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