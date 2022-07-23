An ideal heat pump is used to maintain the inside temperature of a house at Tᵢₙ = 22°C when the outside temperature is Tₒᵤₜ. Assume the heat pump does work at a rate of 1700 W. Also assume that the house loses heat via conduction through its walls and other surfaces at a rate given by ( 650 W/C°) (Tᵢₙ - Tₒᵤₜ). If the outside temperature is less than you just calculated, what happens?
(II) What is the temperature inside an ideal refrigerator–freezer that operates with a COP = 7.0 in a 22°C room?
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Key Concepts
Coefficient of Performance (COP)
Thermodynamics of Refrigeration
Absolute Temperature Scale
One mole of monatomic gas undergoes a Carnot cycle with TH = 350°C and TL = 210°C. The initial pressure is 8.8 atm. During the isothermal expansion, the volume doubles. Calculate the efficiency of the cycle using Eqs. 20–1 and 20–3.
One mole of monatomic gas undergoes a Carnot cycle with TH = 350°C and TL = 210°C. The initial pressure is 8.8 atm. During the isothermal expansion, the volume doubles. Find the values of the pressure and volume at the points a, b, c, and d of Fig. 20–5.
(II) 1.00 mole of nitrogen (N₂) gas and 1.00 mole of argon (Ar) gas are in separate, equal-sized, insulated containers at the same temperature. The containers are then connected and the gases (assumed ideal) allowed to mix. What is the change in entropy
(a) of the system
What is the coefficient of performance of an ideal heat pump that extracts heat from 6°C air outside and deposits heat inside a house at 24°C?
How much less per year would it cost a family to operate a heat pump that has a coefficient of performance of 2.9 than an electric heater that costs \$2100 to heat their home for a year? If the conversion to the heat pump costs \$15,000, how long would it take the family to break even on heating costs? How much would the family save in 20 years?