An ideal heat pump is used to maintain the inside temperature of a house at Tᵢₙ = 22°C when the outside temperature is Tₒᵤₜ. Assume the heat pump does work at a rate of 1700 W. Also assume that the house loses heat via conduction through its walls and other surfaces at a rate given by ( 650 W/C°) (Tᵢₙ - Tₒᵤₜ). If the outside temperature is less than you just calculated, what happens?
What is the coefficient of performance of an ideal heat pump that extracts heat from 6°C air outside and deposits heat inside a house at 24°C?
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Key Concepts
Coefficient of Performance (COP)
Heat Pump Operation
Thermodynamic Temperature Scale
(II) What is the temperature inside an ideal refrigerator–freezer that operates with a COP = 7.0 in a 22°C room?
One mole of monatomic gas undergoes a Carnot cycle with TH = 350°C and TL = 210°C. The initial pressure is 8.8 atm. During the isothermal expansion, the volume doubles. Calculate the efficiency of the cycle using Eqs. 20–1 and 20–3.
One mole of monatomic gas undergoes a Carnot cycle with TH = 350°C and TL = 210°C. The initial pressure is 8.8 atm. During the isothermal expansion, the volume doubles. Find the values of the pressure and volume at the points a, b, c, and d of Fig. 20–5.
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the surroundings.
How much less per year would it cost a family to operate a heat pump that has a coefficient of performance of 2.9 than an electric heater that costs \$2100 to heat their home for a year? If the conversion to the heat pump costs \$15,000, how long would it take the family to break even on heating costs? How much would the family save in 20 years?