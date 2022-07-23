(II) What is the temperature inside an ideal refrigerator–freezer that operates with a COP = 7.0 in a 22°C room?
An ideal heat pump is used to maintain the inside temperature of a house at Tᵢₙ = 22°C when the outside temperature is Tₒᵤₜ. Assume the heat pump does work at a rate of 1700 W. Also assume that the house loses heat via conduction through its walls and other surfaces at a rate given by ( 650 W/C°) (Tᵢₙ - Tₒᵤₜ). If the outside temperature is less than you just calculated, what happens?
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Key Concepts
Heat Pump Operation
Heat Loss through Conduction
Thermal Equilibrium
One mole of monatomic gas undergoes a Carnot cycle with TH = 350°C and TL = 210°C. The initial pressure is 8.8 atm. During the isothermal expansion, the volume doubles. Calculate the efficiency of the cycle using Eqs. 20–1 and 20–3.
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the universe as a whole.
What is the coefficient of performance of an ideal heat pump that extracts heat from 6°C air outside and deposits heat inside a house at 24°C?
If 0.45 kg of water at 100°C is changed by a reversible process to steam at 100°C, determine the change in entropy of the surroundings.
How much less per year would it cost a family to operate a heat pump that has a coefficient of performance of 2.9 than an electric heater that costs \$2100 to heat their home for a year? If the conversion to the heat pump costs \$15,000, how long would it take the family to break even on heating costs? How much would the family save in 20 years?