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Ch. 20 - Second Law of Thermodynamics
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 20 - Second Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 62a
Chapter 20, Problem 62a

(II) Calculate the probabilities, when you throw two dice, of obtaining a 7.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: When throwing two dice, each die has 6 faces numbered from 1 to 6. The total number of possible outcomes is 6 × 6 = 36, as each die is independent of the other.
Identify the favorable outcomes: To obtain a sum of 7, the possible pairs of numbers on the two dice are (1,6), (2,5), (3,4), (4,3), (5,2), and (6,1). This gives a total of 6 favorable outcomes.
Calculate the probability: The probability of an event is given by the formula: favorable outcomestotal outcomes. Substituting the values, the probability is 636.
Simplify the fraction: Simplify 636 to its lowest terms by dividing both the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD), which is 6.
Interpret the result: The simplified probability represents the likelihood of obtaining a sum of 7 when throwing two dice. This is the final step in solving the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability

Probability is a measure of the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a ratio of favorable outcomes to the total number of possible outcomes. In the context of rolling dice, it quantifies how likely it is to achieve a specific sum, such as 7, when two dice are thrown.
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Sample Space

The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For two six-sided dice, the sample space consists of 36 outcomes, represented by the ordered pairs (1,1) through (6,6). Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities accurately.
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Favorable Outcomes

Favorable outcomes refer to the specific results that satisfy the condition of interest—in this case, obtaining a sum of 7 when rolling two dice. There are six combinations that yield a sum of 7: (1,6), (2,5), (3,4), (4,3), (5,2), and (6,1). Identifying these outcomes is essential for calculating the probability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining six heads?

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Textbook Question

Refrigeration units can be rated in “tons.” A 1-ton air conditioning system can remove sufficient energy to freeze 1 ton (2000 pounds = 909 kg) of 0°C water into 0°C ice in one 24-h day. Assume the hot part of a day averages 35°C and the interior of a house is maintained at 22°C by the continuous operation of a 6-ton air conditioning system for 6 hours a day. How much does this cooling cost the homeowner per day, and per month?Assume the work done by the refrigeration unit is powered by electricity that costs \$0.13 per kWh and that the unit’s coefficient of performance is only 18% of an ideal refrigerator. 1 kWh = 3.60 x 10⁶ J .

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Textbook Question

Use Eq. 20–14 to determine the entropy of each of the five macrostates listed in Table 20–1 on page 595.

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Textbook Question

Suppose that you repeatedly shake six coins in your hand and drop them on the floor. Construct a table showing the number of microstates that correspond to each macrostate. What is the probability of obtaining three heads and three tails?

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Textbook Question

(II) Calculate the probabilities, when you throw two dice, of obtaining an 11.

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Textbook Question

At a steam power plant, steam engines work in pairs, the heat output of the first one being the approximate heat input of the second. The operating temperatures of the first are 750°C and 440°C, and of the second 415°C and 240°C. If the heat of combustion of coal is 2.8 x 10⁷ J/kg, at what rate must coal be burned if the plant is to put out 950 MW of power? Assume the efficiency of the engines is 65% of the ideal (Carnot) efficiency.

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